Occupational Intimidation Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced that would create the offense of occupational intimidation in Pennsylvania. Under House Bill 1828, the offense would be a crime committed against a county children and youth social services agency employee, law enforcement official, firefighter, emergency services provider, or a group of such individuals. The proposal calls for the offense to be classified as a third-degree misdemeanor if the underlying offense is a summary. Otherwise, the offense would be classified one degree higher than the underlying offense. The hope is that the measure will discourage people from making threats or other malicious acts against these hard-working public servants while they are performing their duties. House Bill 1828 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for review.

