PA House Majority Whip On Budget Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features the Majority Whip of the PA House discussing the current budget stalemate in Harrisburg. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says despite some tax increases last year, the state still doesn’t have spending under control and Gov. Wolf should have taken action like some previous governors. Hear more about the budget stalemate from Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

