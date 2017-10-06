Volunteers Needed For October Mission Packing Project

MOUNT JOY – Global Aid Network is gearing up for a Mission Packing Project at their Lancaster County warehouse. Volunteers will be needed from Wednesday, October 18 – Saturday, October 21. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day with Wednesday evening hours from 6-8. Gospel bead bracelets, blankets, new and used clothing are some of the items that will be prepared by volunteers to be sent to needy people around the globe. Families, churches, Bible study groups, and individuals, young and old, can volunteer to help. You can register for a single day or multiple days and work as long as you wish. Volunteers must wear closed toed shoes. The GAiN Logistics Center is at 1506 Quarry Road in Mount Joy. For more information, you can call 717-285-4220. Volunteers can register online by clicking on the picture below.

