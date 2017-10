LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – About 20 people were displaced after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Dauphin County. Emergency personnel responded to the 400 block of Amherst Drive in Lower Paxton Township. Upon arrival, officials encountered a working fire. They were able to evacuate everyone safely. There were no reported injuries. The fire was ruled accidental and originated on a second floor balcony. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

