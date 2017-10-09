Dauphin County Pedestrian Accident Investigated

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a hit and run pedestrian accident. On Saturday about 9:20 p.m., police responded to Colonial Road at Elmerton Avenue. Witnesses reported that a man walked out into traffic and was struck by a southbound motorist. The motorist failed to stop and render aid. The vehicle was described as a light colored sedan that went west on Jonestown Road. The pedestrian was treated for non life threatening injures at a local hospital. Anyone with any information is requested to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

