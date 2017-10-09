Lebanon County Lawmaker Concerned About Wolf Fiscal Leadership

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s budget stalemate continues as the House, Senate, and Wolf Administration have not yet agreed on a revenue package to complete funding for the $32 billion spending plan adopted June 30. House Republicans want fill over a $2 billion budget hole without tax increases. Gov. Wolf proposed higher taxes, a tax natural gas production, and wants to securitize profits from the state’s liquor system to raise $1.25 billion and significantly reduce the need for additional borrowing. Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan says the governor keeps increasing state spending. Rep. Ryan questions if the governor has the experience to lead Pennsylvania out of the deep financial trouble it is in. Ryan spent over three decades helping companies pull out of financial trouble and bankruptcy and wants to use his experience to keep the Commonwealth fiscally strong.

Related