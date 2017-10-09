Missing Lancaster County Teen Sought

COLUMBIA – Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teen. 14-year-old Dominick Schoonmaker ran away from home in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Columbia yesterday just before 6 p.m. He was observed by family later in the evening riding his chrome BMX style bicycle on Columbia Avenue east in Mountville Borough towards Lancaster City. He is listed as “missing” by police. Dominick is about five foot one and 83 pounds. He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black “Jordan” sweatpants. If anyone knows his whereabouts or has seen him, please call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or Lancaster County Wide Communications at 1-800-957-2677.

Related