President Trump To Tout His Tax Reform In Harrisburg

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to Harrisburg this week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation’s tax code. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the plan “is really a jobs bill.” Trump’s trip on Wednesday is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy. Trump has promised Americans “the largest tax cut in our country’s history.” Last year, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

