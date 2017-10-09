Wolf Wants Birth Control Coverage A Mandate

HARRISBURG – Following the Trump Administration’s announcement of a rule released today allowing more employers to deny coverage for birth control, Gov. Tom Wolf called on the state Legislature to pass legislation requiring employers to cover contraceptives at no-cost to consumers as a preventive service. Wolf called the Trump Administration decision “wrong. ” He said, “This ill-thought-out decision hurts all women, and even worse, this contraceptive restriction disproportionately affects low-income women who may now not be able to afford this important medication. I am calling on Pennsylvania’s legislature to fix this.” The Pennsylvania Commission for Women applauded Wolf for his leadership and stands with him in calling for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pass such legislation.

