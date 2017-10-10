2017 Judicial Voter’s Guide Available

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Family Institute is making available its 2017 Judicial Voter’s Guide. The guide is non-partisan, church friendly, and a printable guide for statewide judicial candidates. It also features questionnaire responses for several county races and has a listing of retention candidates by county. Every election season, they offer such resources to help you be an informed voter on Election Day. You can access the guide by clicking on the banner below or you can call 1-800-FAMILY-1.

