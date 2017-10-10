Ex-Penn State Athletic Director Out Of Prison

BELLEFONTE (AP) – Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky scandal. The 63-year-old defendant was released Oct. 3 from the Centre County Jail. He was sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangerment for not properly investigating a complaint by another Penn State assistant coach that Sandusky abused a boy in a locker room shower. Curley must now serve four months’ house arrest followed by two years’ probation. Curley was released less than a month after former university vice president Gary Schultz finished his six to 23-month jail term for the same crime. Schultz is also serving four months on house arrest followed by two years’ probation.

