Lebanon County Lawmaker Concerned Over Wolf’s Actions

HARRISBURG – PA House Republicans want fill over a $2 billion budget hole without tax increases while Gov. Wolf proposes more taxes. Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan says this is not the time to keep increasing state spending. Rep. Ryan questions if the governor has the experience to lead Pennsylvania out of the deep financial trouble it is in. Prior to being a lawmaker in Harrisburg, Ryan spent over three decades helping companies pull out of financial trouble and bankruptcy and wants to use his experience to keep the Commonwealth fiscally strong.

