Wolf Pursues Farm Show Borrowing Plan To Plug Deficit

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration will look to borrow against the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center to help plug a projected $2.2 billion deficit and make payments to schools and human services providers. Efforts stalled last week in the state House to pass a tax package the governor would support. Gov. Tom Wolf says a Farm Show “lease-leaseback” is expected to yield $200 million up front, to be paid back with interest over 29 years. State government is three months into its fiscal year without an approved revenue package to fully fund a nearly $32 billion budget bill that lawmakers passed June 30. Wolf said last week that his administration is seeking to borrow $1.2 billion against revenue from the state-controlled wine and liquor store system.

