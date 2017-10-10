Wolf Supports “Bump Stock” Ban

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is supporting bipartisan legislation to ban the ‘bump-stock’ accessory for weapons used in the Las Vegas massacre that killed and injured nearly 600 concertgoers. Wolf said, “The massacre in Las Vegas was made worse by the shooter’s ability to fire his military-grade weapons more rapidly at concertgoers and police. We can take a commonsense step to protect citizens and law enforcement by banning these unnecessary and dangerous accessories.” Since the Las Vegas shooting, two Democrats, Reps. Madeleine Dean and Dom Costa, and Republican Sen. Pat Browne have announced plans to introduce legislation banning bump-stocks in Pennsylvania. A ‘bump-stock’ replaces a rifle’s typical stock and allows the weapon to slide back and forth, which uses the kickback of the weapon to allow the shooter to fire at a much more rapid rate. The Pennsylvania crimes code currently bans “offensive weapons,” which includes machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, and grenades. Violation carries a penalty of a first degree misdemeanor. The proposal would add “multi-burst trigger activators” like bump stocks to the list of offensive weapons and includes items such as binary triggers and slide fire/bump stocks—like the one used in the Las Vegas shooting.

