Ag Equipment Service Technician Apprenticeship Program Introduced

HARRISBURG – A new apprenticeship program was introduced in Lancaster County to prepare agriculture equipment service technicians by developing hands-on skills in science, technology, engineering, and math. Michael Smith from the PA Dept. of Agriculture says the Agriculture Equipment Service Technician apprenticeship program will fill a great need. Pennsylvania will face more than 1,000 job openings as current farm equipment mechanics and service technicians retire by 2027. Five regional equipment companies – original equipment manufacturer New Holland Agriculture, and equipment dealers Binkley & Hurst, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Hoober Inc., and Messick’s Farm Equipment have agreed to hire and provide mentors to train the apprentices. The mentors ensure that the classroom training is applied on the job. Supporters hope to expand the program to other areas of the state.

