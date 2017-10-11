Fallen Harrisburg Firefighter Honored

HARRISBURG (AP) – A firefighter killed in a crash while rushing to a fatal hoverboard fire has had his badge number retired and name listed at the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum. Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe’s badge No. 401 was retired in a ceremony Tuesday. He died March 11, a day after a vehicle driven by a woman allegedly high on PCP crashed into DeVoe’s as he drove to a fire station to pick up his gear. The fire blamed on a recharging hoverboard killed two girls. DeVoe was a 45-year-old father of four when he died. His name is also listed with those of other fallen firefighters on the Memorial Wall at the fire museum.

