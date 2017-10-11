Longer Grace Period For PA Real ID

HARRISBURG – The Department of Homeland Security announced a REAL ID enforcement grace period through January 22, 2018, which means that Pennsylvanians will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through at least that date. The grace period goes into effect today. PennDOT submitted an extension request in early September and is currently awaiting DHS response. The enforcement grace period applies only to entrance to federal facilities. There is no enforcement on commercial air travel until January 22, 2018. PennDOT began work on REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards which will be available at the customer’s option in March 2019. This allows ample time for customers who want a REAL ID product to get one before the final DHS effective date of October 1, 2020. Information on REAL ID in Pennsylvania is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.

