Right To Try Bill Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation that gives terminally ill patients the right to try investigational drugs, biological products, and medical devices not yet fully approved by the FDA. House Bill 45 unanimously passed the PA House and Senate. the bill would permit a manufacturer to make these products available to eligible patients after the products successfully complete the first phase of clinical trials. Doctors would not be held liable for recommending experimental products to their terminally ill patients, nor would the bill create a private cause of action against the manufacturers that make the drugs. While the bill does not require insurers to cover these products, they may do so at their own discretion.

