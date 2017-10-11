Third GOP Candidate Challenging Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Republican race for the nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid is getting a third candidate. Pittsburgh lawyer Laura Ellsworth announced Tuesday that she’ll seek the nomination in May’s primary election. The 59-year-old Ellsworth has never sought public office before, although she’s been a gubernatorial appointee to various posts and she’s been prominent in helping steer Pittsburgh’s civic institutions. Other Republicans running are York County state Sen. Scott Wagner and former health care systems consultant Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh. Mango also has never run for public office. PA House Speaker Mike Turzai has been silent for months about his plans after saying publicly in the spring that he was seriously considering running. No other Democrat challengers to Wolf have emerged.

Related