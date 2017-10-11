Trump Tackles Tax Reform In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – President Donald Trump will pitch tax reform in Harrisburg today. Trump will speak around 5:45 p.m. in front of an audience of about 1,000 people, including truckers, against a backdrop of big rigs at a local Air National Guard plane hangar at Harrisburg International Airport. Trump’s plan would dramatically cut corporate tax rates from 35 to 20%, reduce the number of personal income tax brackets, and boost the standard deduction. The White House says Trump will argue that his tax reform will benefit truckers by lowering their tax rates, boost manufacturing, and make it easier for families to pass their trucking businesses onto their children. Sean Hannity of Fox News will also conduct an interview with President Trump about tax reform, his immigration plan, and other topics while in Harrisburg. It will air tonight at 9 on Fox News Channel.

