Wolf Urges “Bump Stocks” Ban In PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania lawmakers to outlaw “bump stocks” used in the Las Vegas mass shooting that allows semi-automatic weapons to mimic the rapid fire of an automatic weapon. Wolf’s statement comes on the heels of several lawmakers saying they will introduce legislation to outlaw the devices. Wolf calls them “unnecessary and dangerous.” Democrat Reps. Madeleine Dean of Montgomery County and Dom Costa of Allegheny County and Republican Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County have said they will introduce legislation to ban “bump stocks.” Pennsylvania already makes it illegal to sell, use or possess machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, and grenades.

Related