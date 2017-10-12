Job Loss At Dauphin County Plant

STEELTON (AP) – A Dauphin County plant that makes and coats steel pipe used in the natural gas and oil industry plans to lay off 180 workers. Dura-Bond Industries disclosed the layoffs in a notice filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry. The plant in question is in Steelton. The layoffs will begin about Nov. 15. United Steelworkers Local 1688 says the layoffs will leave the Dura-Bond Pipe Steelton plant with about 220 union workers. The union says most of those being laid off are new hires, and will likely not be brought back.

Related