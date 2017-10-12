PA Gets Real ID Extension

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is getting another extension to comply with the federal Real ID law. The state received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That means state residents can continue to access federal facilities such as prisons through Jan. 22, 2018, when a new restriction on commercial air travel will take effect. Only about half the states are compliant, and Pennsylvania will require more extensions to avoid residents being affected. PennDOT is working to produce a Real ID compliant driver’s license. PennDOT expects those cards will be available starting in March 2019. Information on REAL ID in Pennsylvania is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.

