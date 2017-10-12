PA Right To Try Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a “right to try” bill into law that gives the terminally ill an avenue to try experimental treatments that aren’t fully approved by the federal FDA. The law allows a manufacturer of an investigational drug, biological product or medical device to provide it to a patient who has a recommendation from a treating physician and has been unable to participate in a clinical trial. The law doesn’t require a manufacturer to provide the treatment to a patient or grant legal immunity to the manufacturer. It also doesn’t require an insurer to cover the treatment or require a manufacturer to provide it for free. The new law takes effect in 60 days.

Related