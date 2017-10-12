PA Saving Money Through Go Time

HARRISBURG – More than $217 million in savings has been achieved during the 2016-17 fiscal year from the Wolf Administration’s efforts to modernize government operations to reduce costs and improve efficiencies through the Governor’s Office of Transformation, Innovation, Management, and Efficiency, also known as GO-TIME. The cumulative savings during the Wolf Administration is over $373 million. Wolf said they will continue to build on the successes to assure tax dollars are spent wisely and important programs and services are protected. To date, GO-TIME has identified nearly 300 initiatives by departments to modernize operations through process improvements, using technology and identifying opportunities to collaborate and share resources.

Related