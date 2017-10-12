PA Sues Over New Trump Birth Control Rules

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is suing President Trump over his decision to let more employers claiming religious or moral objections opt-out of providing no-cost birth control to women. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the lawsuit, saying the new rules break the law and undermine women’s health. Trump’s policy rolls back parts of ObamaCare requiring that most companies cover birth control as preventive care for women at no additional cost. Other Democrat-leaning states, including Washington, Massachusetts, and California, have already sued, as has the ACLU. Shapiro says the rules violate the Fifth Amendment because they pertain to women and not men and the First Amendment, by putting employers’ religious beliefs over the constitutional rights of women.

