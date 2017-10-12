Possible Sale Of Turkey Hill Minit Markets

CINCINNATI, OH – The owner of Turkey Hill Minit Markets plans to explore strategic alternatives for its convenience store business, including a potential sale. Kroger Company CFO Mike Schlotman says they want to review all options even though their convenience stores are strong, successful, and growing. Kroger’s convenience store business includes 784 convenience stores located across 18 states. It includes 68 franchise operations. The stores employ 11,000 associates and operate under the banner names of Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Loaf ‘N Jug, KwikShop, Tom Thumb, and QuickStop. Neither supermarket fuel centers nor Turkey Hill Dairy is included in the review. The company has hired Goldman Sachs & Co. to identify, review, and evaluate the options.

