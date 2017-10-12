Trump Talks Tax Reform In Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – President Donald Trump says his tax overhaul plan will be a boon to the American people and to truckers as he spoke at Harrisburg International Airport. Speaking before about 1,000 people in an airplane hangar, the President spoke in front of a big rig emblazoned with the words “Win Again.” His tax reform proposal reduces the number of tax brackets from 8 to 4, expands the zero tax bracket and child tax credit, repeals the estate tax and special interest tax breaks, cuts the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 20% , and cuts tax rates for small businesses to the lowest level in more than 80 years. Trump opened his remarks with a tribute to the people affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas, as well as the wildfires ravaging California and the recent hurricanes. He said “no destructive force on earth” is more powerful than the strength and resilience of the American people.

