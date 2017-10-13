Boil Water Advisory For Cumberland County Area

CARLISLE (AP) – The North Middleton Authority in Cumberland County has issued a boil water advisory after E.coli bacteria were found in the water supply. The advisory includes residents and businesses on Newville Road, Allen Road, Burr Avenue, Center Street, Cooper Circle, Distribution Drive, Dranoel Drive, Evandale Court, Meeting House Springs Road, West Louther Street, and West North Street. The utility says residents should not drink or use water without boiling it for a minute and letting it cool. The results of recent water samples will be released on Sunday.

