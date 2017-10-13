Family’s Release By Terror Group Is “Joyful News”

STEWARTSTOWN (AP) – A York County couple is thankful for the public’s response to the news their daughter and her family have been released from captivity by a Taliban-linked group. U.S. officials announced that Pakistan had secured the release of Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown; her husband, Joshua Boyle; and their three children, who they had in captivity. A sign posted on the front door of Jim and Lyn Coleman’s Stewartstown home says the family appreciates the “concern being expressed at the joyful news that Caity, Josh, and our grandchildren have been released after five long years of captivity.” The sign also asks that their privacy be respected while they “make plans for the future.” The family was abducted while traveling in Afghanistan.

Related