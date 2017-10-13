Parents Of Rescued U.S. Hostage Express Relief & Anger

WASHINGTON (AP) – The parents of a York County woman, who along with her husband and their children had been held captive by Taliban-linked extremists, say they were relieved to finally speak to their daughter after five years. Lynda Coleman told ABC News that the opportunity to finally speak to her daughter was “incredible.” Coleman said: “I’ve been waiting to hear that voice for so long. And then to hear her voice and have it sound exactly like the last time I talked to her.” Caitlan Coleman’s father, Jim, said he is angry at his daughter’s husband for taking her to Afghanistan. He said: “Taking your pregnant wife to a very dangerous place, to me, and the kind of person I am, is unconscionable.” Coleman, of Stewartstown and her Canadian husband were abducted in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

