LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features President Donald Trump’s speech made on Wednesday in Middletown, Dauphin County. He spoke to about 1,000 people about his tax reform plan. President Trump addressed the Values Voter Summit today in Washington, DC. That will be featured on Saturday, October 21st Spotlight program. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

Related