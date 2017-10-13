Reintroduction Of 0% Inheritance Tax For Disabled Child Beneficiaries

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer has reintroduced legislation to allow disabled children to inherit their parents’ property at a 0% tax rate. Under state law, the transfer of property of a deceased spouse or a deceased minor child is taxed at a 0% rate. However, disabled children are taxed at the full inheritance tax rate. Folmer says that needs to change. Folmer said when a home is sold to satisfy the inheritance tax, disabled children can become homeless. Such children then turn to the social safety net for care. Senate Bill 861 is now before the Senate Finance Committee for consideration.

