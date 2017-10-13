Wolf Wants Department Heads Permanent

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf nominated Acting Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine; Acting Secretary of Human Services, Teresa Miller; Acting Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Jennifer Smith; and Acting Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman to serve permanently in their respective roles, pending approval by the PA Senate. Gov. Wolf said, “Each of these leaders, in their respective agencies, is dedicated to furthering the goals of their departments, working together as a team on many initiatives with the shared goal of serving and protecting Pennsylvanians.”

