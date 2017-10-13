York Mayor’s Son On Leave From City Job

YORK (AP) – A 30-year-old man charged with physically attacking his mother, York Mayor Kim Bracey, is on leave from his $52,000-a-year city job. The attorney for Brandon Anderson didn’t immediately comment on the simple assault and harassment charges his client faces for the alleged Sept. 30 attack. Bracey has said Anderson is “battling an opioid addiction”. Police say he punched the mayor in the face and kicked her in the back after she fell down and had to be stopped by a bystander from hitting her with a wooden flag pole. Officials say Anderson is on paid leave from his job as a shift supervisor at the city’s water treatment plant. They won’t say if it’s medical or administrative leave. Bracey is running for re-election Nov. 7.

