AG Shapiro & FTC Announce National Crackdown On Student Loan Debt Relief Scams

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, working with the Federal Trade Commission and 11 other Attorneys General, today announced a coordinated federal-state initiative targeting student loan debt relief scams. The nationwide crackdown encompasses 36 actions by the FTC and state Attorneys General against scammers who used false promises of debt relief to take more than $95 million in illegal upfront fees from American consumers. Pennsylvanians collectively owed $61.8 billion in private and federal student loans as of December 2016. The average student loan debt for Pennsylvania college graduates in 2016 was $35,759 – the second highest of any state. Student borrowers who believe they’ve been scammed by a company promising debt relief from student loans should call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or send an email to scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

