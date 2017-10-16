Lawsuit Challenging Congressional Maps To Get Quick Hearing

UNDATED (AP) – A lawsuit filed earlier this month aimed at reshaping Pennsylvania’s congressional districts before the 2018 mid–term election is speeding toward trial. The lawsuit alleges that majority Republicans in the state Legislature drew congressional maps that give the GOP an unconstitutional partisan advantage at election time. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections. The judge in the case says he wants to proceed quickly, scheduling trial for Dec. 5. Even with the compressed timeline, though, it’s unclear whether the case will be resolved in time for the spring primary. Republicans say their maps are lawful.

