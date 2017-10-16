PA Medical Marijuana Program Making Progress

HARRISBURG – Progress is being made in getting Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program up and running. Much has been been accomplished since medical marijuana legislation was signed into law last April, but the program won’t be activated until sometime in 2018. Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer, who sponsored the measure that became law, said that so far the state Department of Health is meeting established deadlines necessary for implementation. In order to become a medical marijuana practitioner, physicians will need to take a four hour training course and be listed on a registry with the Department of Health. Folmer says the Health Department is currently working to provide those courses.

