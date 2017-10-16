Protesters Arrested At Lancaster Co Pipeline Construction Site

LANCASTER(AP) – More than two dozen people have been arrested at a protest of a $3 billion pipeline being built to carry natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to Southern states. Scores of demonstrators gathered Monday on land in Lancaster County’s West Hempfield Township that is owned by a Catholic order of nuns that allowed activists to build an outdoor chapel on the planned pipeline route. Police gave demonstrators until 12:45 p.m. to disperse, then began arresting those holding hands in front of a backhoe. Officials said defiant trespass charges were planned. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month gave final approval for construction of a 197-mile stretch of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Pennsylvania. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late last week denied a bid to halt construction.

