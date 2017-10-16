Suspects Sought In Lancaster County Business Theft

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a theft that occurred on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. at Dave’s Collectibles at 1955 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. Police say five unknown female suspects entered the store and distracted the clerk, while another woman was able to enter the rear of the business and gain access to the store’s safe. Approximately $100,000.00 worth of cash and other valuables were stolen. The investigation is on-going. Images of the female suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

