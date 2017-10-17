Arrests At Lancaster County Pipeline Construction Site

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP. (AP) – More than two dozen people were arrested at a protest of a $3 billion pipeline being built to carry natural gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to Southern states. Demonstrators gathered Monday on land in Lancaster County’s West Hempfield Township that is owned by a Catholic order of nuns that allowed the building an outdoor chapel on the planned pipeline route. Police gave demonstrators until 12:45 p.m. to disperse, then began arresting those holding hands in front of a backhoe. Officials said defiant trespass charges were planned. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month gave final approval for construction of a 197-mile stretch of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Pennsylvania. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late last week denied a bid to halt construction.

