Bill Enacts Stronger Penalties On Careless Drivers

HARRISBURG – Legislation strengthening penalties for careless drivers who kill or injure a vulnerable highway user has passed the PA House. Specifically, House Bill 1646 defines a vulnerable highway user as a pedestrian, a bicycle or motorcycle rider, a farm vehicle operator, an animal drawn vehicle driver such as a horse and buggy or similar user who travels while not encased in a motor vehicle. The bill adds stronger penalties for careless driving that results in death or bodily injury of a vulnerable highway user. These penalties include suspension of driving privileges and/or fines. Current law does not delineate penalties for careless driving around highway users who don’t have the benefit of safety protections inside a vehicle. The measure now goes before the state Senate.

