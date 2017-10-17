Call For Constitutional Convention To Fix Broken PA Government

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom and Blair County Sen. John Eichelberger Jr. unveiled a bicameral proposal to host a limited constitutional convention in Pennsylvania, similar to one which occurred in 1967. House Bill 1967 and Senate Bill 867 would call for a limited constitutional convention, which could amend the state constitution to address the size of the Legislature, the state budget process, and other areas. Rep. Bloom hopes Pennsylvanians will urge their lawmakers to approve the convention to address the rising calls to fix broken state government. The proposals would first allow voters to decide whether or not there should be a constitutional convention via referendum. If approved, the 163-member convention would be formed. All final recommendations would require majority support from the 163 delegates. Those recommendations would then be placed on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to decide.

