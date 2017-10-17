Creating A PA Commission To Plan America’s 250th Birthday

HARRISBURG – With less than 10 years until America celebrates its 250th birthday in July 2026, a bipartisan team in the PA House introduced House Bill 1793, establishing the PA Semiquincentennial Commission. The commission will develop and coordinate the commemoration. Republican Rep. Alex Charlton of Delaware County, who sponsored the measure with Democrat Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia County, called it a moment for all Pennsylvanians to remember what unites us as citizens. The commission will consist of one Republican and Democrat member of the state House and Senate; twenty private citizens appointed by the governor, Senate, and House, and nine non-voting members. The commission will coordinate planning with all federal, state, and local agencies on infrastructure improvements and projects to welcome regional, national, and international tourists.

