PA GOP Lawmakers Urge Governor To Sign Welfare Reform Bill

HARRISBURG – House Republican lawmakers are calling on Governor Wolf to sign welfare reform legislation now on his desk to help control spending on state human services programs that are growing at a rate that outpaces available revenue. House Bill 59 would help contain costs for entitlement programs and includes reasonable reforms like work or job search requirements for able-bodied Medicaid recipients. House Republican leaders and a large number of rank and file members joined Tuesday in asking for the governor to sign the reform bill and not follow through on his threatened veto.

