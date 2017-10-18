A Call To Sign Cost Saving Welfare Reform Legislation

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Wolf to sign welfare reform legislation now on his desk to help control spending on state human services programs that are growing at a rate that outpaces available revenue. House Bill 59 would contain costs for entitlement programs and includes reasonable reforms like work or job search requirements for able-bodied Medicaid recipients. House GOP leaders and a large number of rank and file members joined Tuesday in asking for the governor to sign the reform bill and not follow through on his threatened veto.

