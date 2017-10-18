Coat, Glove, & Hat Distribution By Lancaster Salvation Army

LANCASTER – The Salvation Army of Lancaster will be offering coats, hats, and gloves to needy Lancaster residents. Persons will be able to come and select a coat, hat, and gloves at The Salvation Army location at 131 S. Queen Street. Captain Timothy Sheehan said, “We want to make sure that anyone who is in need of a warm coat for the winter has one.” He thanked the generous donors of the community for helping them make this possible. The distribution will take place today, tomorrow, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone. For more information, contact their Family Services office at 717-397-7565.

