Fatal Shooting In Harford County, MD

EDGEWOOD, MD (AP) – Three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting this morning at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the business park. The two wounded people are in serious condition.Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution. The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

