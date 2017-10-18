Natural Gas Production Tax Gets Life In PA House

HARRISBURG(AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is urging leaders of the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives to speed a vote on legislation to tax Marcellus Shale natural gas production in the nation’s No. 2 gas state. The Democrat gave his backing to a bill that emerged today from the House Finance Committee. Proponents say it’ll help stitch up Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances amid a four-month budget standoff. Six Republicans on the committee defied party leaders to vote for the bill with all 10 Democrats. It imposes a volume tax that rises with the price of natural gas. The exploration industry opposes it, and warns that a provision changing landowner royalty contract terms is unconstitutional. The Republican-controlled Senate passed a similar tax in July, but Majority Leader Jake Corman says Republicans won’t support a tax without business-friendly changes to how the state regulates polluting industries.

