“Operation Safe Stop” In PA

HARRISBURG – State and local police partnered today with PennDOT, school districts, and student transportation agencies for “Operation Safe Stop.” The goal is to raise awareness of the consequences of improperly passing school buses. Current law requires drivers to stop at least ten feet away from school buses that have red lights flashing and the stop arm extended. Motorists must stop when they are behind the bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. If grassy medians, guide rails, or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping. Penalties include a $250 fine, five points on the violator’s driving record, and a mandatory 60-day license suspension for a first offense.

